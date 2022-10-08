Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Fall -71.30% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.63% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the RVSN share is $3.14, that puts it down -383.08 from that peak though still a striking 16.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $10.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95190.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 82.09K shares over the past three months.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RVSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) registered a 7.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.63% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.16%, and it has moved by -22.19% in 30 days. The short interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 60970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 90.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, RVSN is trading at a discount of -976.92% off the target high and -976.92% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 4.50% in 2022.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Rail Vision Ltd. insiders own 56.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.96%, with the float percentage being 2.20%. Anson Funds Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30000.0 shares, is of Ergoteles, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $92700.0.