Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) On Friday – Up 32.98 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.04% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the QD share is $2.18, that puts it down -131.91 from that peak though still a striking 32.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $237.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Qudian Inc. (QD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc. (QD) registered a -4.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.04% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.49%, and it has moved by 4.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.86%. The short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.21, which implies an increase of 86.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.21 and $7.21 respectively. As a result, QD is trading at a discount of -667.02% off the target high and -667.02% off the low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.74 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.19 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.33% per annum.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 12 and December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders own 6.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.47%, with the float percentage being 26.23%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $8.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 million shares, is of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.