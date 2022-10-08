Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Rose 11.09% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -51.64% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.33% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the LUNG share is $45.49, that puts it down -193.29 from that peak though still a striking 11.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.79. The company’s market capitalization is $591.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 312.21K shares over the past three months.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) registered a -8.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.33% in intraday trading to $15.51 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.90%, and it has moved by -20.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.13%. The short interest in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) is 3.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.04 day(s) to cover.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pulmonx Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares have gone down -39.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.26% against -2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.86 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.26 million and $13.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -49.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.60% per annum.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Pulmonx Corporation insiders own 3.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.81%, with the float percentage being 108.84%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.4 million shares (or 14.48% of all shares), a total value of $83.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $15.24 million.