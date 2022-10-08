Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) Has Lost -33.18% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PRTK share is $5.41, that puts it down -80.33 from that peak though still a striking 46.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $160.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.02K shares over the past three months.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. PRTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) trade information

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.73%, and it has moved by 20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.52%. The short interest in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is 3.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 85.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PRTK is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -333.33% off the low.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) shares have gone up 0.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.59% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -270.00% this quarter and then jump 16.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.17 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.27 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.00%. While earnings are projected to return 44.20% in 2022.

PRTK Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s Major holders

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 16.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.47%, with the float percentage being 67.69%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 5.76% of all shares), a total value of $9.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) shares are General American Investors Co and Bruce & Co., Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that General American Investors Co owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $4.24 million.