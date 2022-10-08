Now Is A Good Time To Buy TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)

During the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.76% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $3.50, that puts it down -1300.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $9.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.59K shares over the past three months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) registered a -12.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.76% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.80%, and it has moved by -20.94% in 30 days. The short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -148.70% in 2022.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders own 29.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.43%, with the float percentage being 17.52%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22379.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $32001.0.