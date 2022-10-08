Now Is A Good Time To Buy LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC)

During the last session, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.03. The 52-week high for the LOGC share is $4.53, that puts it down -123.15 from that peak though still a striking 87.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $70.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 472.75K shares over the past three months.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LOGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) remained unchanged in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock intraday trading to $2.03 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 644.95%, and it has moved by 460.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.12%. The short interest in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) is 29090.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) shares have gone up 191.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.94% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 91.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.45 million and $2.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -63.30% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.50%. While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2022.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.46%, with the float percentage being 43.33%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.47 million shares (or 25.69% of all shares), a total value of $17.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.