NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Investing Potential Is $0.24

During the last session, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.59% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NXTP share is $3.68, that puts it down -1433.33 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $25.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 254.38K shares over the past three months.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NXTP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) registered a -11.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.59% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.07%, and it has moved by -6.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.44%. The short interest in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, NXTP is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextPlay Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) shares have gone down -52.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.44% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 220.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.43 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 million by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 64.10% in 2022.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

NextPlay Technologies Inc. insiders own 34.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.15%, with the float percentage being 12.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 2.90% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 2.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.