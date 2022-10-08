NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG)’s Stock Is Up 6.79%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.96% or -$1.62. The 52-week high for the NSTG share is $51.20, that puts it down -329.17 from that peak though still a striking 6.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.12. The company’s market capitalization is $552.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 769.64K shares over the past three months.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) registered a -11.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.96% in intraday trading to $11.93 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.58%, and it has moved by -24.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.23%. The short interest in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 56.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, NSTG is trading at a discount of -159.85% off the target high and -76.03% off the low.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NanoString Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares have gone down -64.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then jump 14.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.32 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.98 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.28 million and $37.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 13.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 9.70% in 2022.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.48%, with the float percentage being 118.51%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $238.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 11.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $184.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity OTC Portfolio owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 4.84% of the stock, which is worth about $42.23 million.