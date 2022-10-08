monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $109.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$5.54. The 52-week high for the MNDY share is $450.00, that puts it down -311.97 from that peak though still a striking 21.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.75. The company’s market capitalization is $5.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 601.56K shares over the past three months.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MNDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.83% in intraday trading to $109.23 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.63%, and it has moved by -15.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.45%. The short interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $181.50, which implies an increase of 39.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $240.00 respectively. As a result, MNDY is trading at a discount of -119.72% off the target high and -28.17% off the low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that monday.com Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares have gone down -24.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.70% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -188.50% this quarter and then drop -153.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.22 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.74 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2022.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

monday.com Ltd. insiders own 32.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.95%, with the float percentage being 93.51%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.91 million shares (or 30.96% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $328.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $33.19 million.