Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Is Down -9.37% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -95.70% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.09% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the METX share is $22.35, that puts it down -6884.38 from that peak though still a striking -9.37% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $4.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 351.31K shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. METX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a -9.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.09% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.31%, and it has moved by -41.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.68%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 89.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, METX is trading at a discount of -837.5% off the target high and -837.5% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 87.30% in 2022.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 6.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.29%, with the float percentage being 2.45%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22564.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7856.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11941.0 market value.