MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) Investing Potential Is $1.35

During the last session, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MDWD share is $4.01, that puts it down -197.04 from that peak though still a striking 10.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $55.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.71K shares over the past three months.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MDWD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) trade information

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.88%, and it has moved by -29.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.87%. The short interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 77.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, MDWD is trading at a discount of -566.67% off the target high and -48.15% off the low.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MediWound Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) shares have gone down -37.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.00% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.28 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.74 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return -45.90% in 2022.

MDWD Dividends

MediWound Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s Major holders

MediWound Ltd. insiders own 39.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.80%, with the float percentage being 14.58%. Sargent Investment Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 43338.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79741.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18827.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $33323.0.