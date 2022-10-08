LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) At $15.25 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the LXU share is $27.45, that puts it down -80.0 from that peak though still a striking 46.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 945.05K shares over the past three months.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $15.25 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.02%, and it has moved by -3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.62%. The short interest in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is 2.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LSB Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) shares have gone down -39.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 237.65% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 172.20% this quarter and then jump 29.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.22 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $276.81 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $128.23 million and $190.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.80% and then jump by 45.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50%. While earnings are projected to return -62.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

LXU Dividends

LSB Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

LSB Industries Inc. insiders own 28.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.77%, with the float percentage being 62.24%. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 54.36 million shares (or 61.26% of all shares), a total value of $828.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $11.04 million.