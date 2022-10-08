Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW): With The Stock Up 23.38 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the JUPW share is $2.24, that puts it down -190.91 from that peak though still a striking 23.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $15.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.75K shares over the past three months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by 6.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.14%. The short interest in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -97.10% in 2022.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Jupiter Wellness Inc. insiders own 42.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.31%, with the float percentage being 24.69%. Glenview Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59271.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $65198.0.