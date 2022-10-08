Is Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Still A Buy After plugging 2.14% Last Week?

During the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.34% or -$7.15. The 52-week high for the SPT share is $142.61, that puts it down -130.09 from that peak though still a striking 38.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.39. The company’s market capitalization is $3.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.98K shares over the past three months.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) registered a -10.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.34% in intraday trading to $61.98 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.14%, and it has moved by 1.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.69%. The short interest in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.70, which implies an increase of 17.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, SPT is trading at a discount of -61.34% off the target high and -4.87% off the low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprout Social Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares have gone down -17.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against -5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.36 million and $53.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.20% and then jump by 31.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 13.40% in 2022.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.69%, with the float percentage being 97.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $295.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $295.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $69.9 million.