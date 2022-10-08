Is OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.90% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OP share is $12.09, that puts it down -4068.97 from that peak though still a striking -3.45% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $9.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.99K shares over the past three months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

OceanPal Inc. (OP) registered a -4.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.90% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.31%, and it has moved by -27.34% in 30 days. The short interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 101.70% in 2022.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for OceanPal Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.14%, with the float percentage being 4.23%. Veriti Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97490.0 shares, is of Change Path, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $73556.0.