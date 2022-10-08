Is Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) On Track To Post A -140.96% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.46% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the CTV share is $10.00, that puts it down -301.61 from that peak though still a striking 34.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $294.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 482.67K shares over the past three months.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CTV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Innovid Corp. (CTV) registered a -8.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.46% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.12%, and it has moved by -21.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.82%. The short interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.93, which implies an increase of 49.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.70 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, CTV is trading at a discount of -140.96% off the target high and -8.43% off the low.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innovid Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares have gone down -54.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.71% against 2.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.17 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -991.10% in 2022.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Innovid Corp. insiders own 16.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.87%, with the float percentage being 74.30%. SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.7 million shares (or 13.40% of all shares), a total value of $106.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.89 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $59.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares are Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Baron Global Advantage Fund owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $9.66 million.