Is Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Still A Buy After A 19.38% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.67% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ENSV share is $8.76, that puts it down -468.83 from that peak though still a striking 64.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $18.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.87K shares over the past three months.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) registered a 2.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.67% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.38%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.99%. The short interest in Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.50% this quarter and then drop -35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.42 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.24 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.14 million and $3.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 122.00% and then jump by 37.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -28.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Enservco Corporation insiders own 5.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.16%, with the float percentage being 24.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 71004.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.