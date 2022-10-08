Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY)

During the last session, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the QNGY share is $202.00, that puts it down -4975.38 from that peak though still a striking 23.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $492.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 139.32K shares over the past three months.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) registered a 5.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.75% in intraday trading to $3.98 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -29.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.01%. The short interest in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -77.30% in 2022.

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

Quanergy Systems Inc. insiders own 40.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.13%, with the float percentage being 3.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 71523.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $36176.0.