iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s 1.36% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.01% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the IHRT share is $25.62, that puts it down -244.82 from that peak though still a striking 13.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 777.25K shares over the past three months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) registered a -4.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.01% in intraday trading to $7.43 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.36%, and it has moved by -26.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.26%. The short interest in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is 4.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iHeartMedia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares have gone down -59.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 163.30% against 11.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 96.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

