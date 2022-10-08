If All Goes Well, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Could Shrink By -160.87% Or More

During the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.00% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the NUVB share is $10.45, that puts it down -354.35 from that peak though still a striking 16.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.92. The company’s market capitalization is $488.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 887.11K shares over the past three months.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NUVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) registered a -8.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.00% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.68%, and it has moved by -18.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.31%. The short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) is 9.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.60, which implies an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NUVB is trading at a discount of -160.87% off the target high and -8.7% off the low.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuvation Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) shares have gone down -58.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.18% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -27.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2022.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Nuvation Bio Inc. insiders own 27.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.03%, with the float percentage being 105.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31.6 million shares (or 14.49% of all shares), a total value of $166.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.96 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $120.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 10.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.46 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $15.74 million.