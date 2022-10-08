How Will Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) Look After It Drops -970.91% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PRAX share is $23.56, that puts it down -970.91 from that peak though still a striking 25.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $104.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 853.21K shares over the past three months.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.08%, and it has moved by -34.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.55%. The short interest in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 3.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) shares have gone down -79.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.45% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.70% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -115.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.60% per annum.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.31%, with the float percentage being 105.03%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.89 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $49.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.6 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 6.20% of the stock, which is worth about $28.8 million.