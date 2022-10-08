How Will Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) Look After It Drops -76.92% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ISR share is $0.69, that puts it down -76.92 from that peak though still a striking 51.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $53.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 285.60K shares over the past three months.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ISR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) trade information

Isoray Inc. (ISR) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 69.64%, and it has moved by 10.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.07%. The short interest in Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Isoray Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Isoray Inc. (ISR) shares have gone up 10.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.97 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.71 million and $2.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 36.20% in 2022.

ISR Dividends

Isoray Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s Major holders

Isoray Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.46%, with the float percentage being 11.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.05 million shares (or 4.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Isoray Inc. (ISR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.