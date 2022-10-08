How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Given A -201.2% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SCPH share is $6.87, that puts it down -37.95 from that peak though still a striking 30.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $126.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 105.41K shares over the past three months.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SCPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $4.98 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.62%, and it has moved by 4.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.11%. The short interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is 96410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.33, which implies an increase of 51.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SCPH is trading at a discount of -201.2% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that scPharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) shares have gone down -19.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.82% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then drop -83.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.80%. While earnings are projected to return 13.00% in 2022.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

scPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.59%, with the float percentage being 66.23%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.8 million shares (or 17.53% of all shares), a total value of $27.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 14.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.74 million.