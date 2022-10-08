How CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -87.52% YTD?

During the last session, CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.26% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LOTZ share is $4.75, that puts it down -1596.43 from that peak though still a striking -3.57% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $32.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LOTZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) trade information

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) registered a -8.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.26% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.60%, and it has moved by -29.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.18%. The short interest in CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, LOTZ is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CarLotz Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) shares have gone down -75.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -177.78% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -316.70% this quarter and then drop -733.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.3 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.77 million and $68.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.80% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -288.80% in 2022.

LOTZ Dividends

CarLotz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s Major holders

CarLotz Inc. insiders own 13.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.08%, with the float percentage being 52.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.84 million shares (or 4.24% of all shares), a total value of $6.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 million shares, is of Tremblant Capital Group’s that is approximately 2.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.24 million.