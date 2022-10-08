Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.32

During the last session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.18% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HLBZ share is $15.40, that puts it down -4712.5 from that peak though still a striking -3.13% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $16.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.43 million shares over the past three months.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) registered a -6.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.18% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.66%, and it has moved by -48.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.21%. The short interest in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.32 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -306.30% in 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Helbiz Inc. insiders own 52.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.33%, with the float percentage being 9.04%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $60879.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33852.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36678.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $11700.0.