Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Is Down -11.04% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.59% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the GLBS share is $3.46, that puts it down -138.62 from that peak though still a striking 13.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $29.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.09K shares over the past three months.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLBS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a -11.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.59% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.08%, and it has moved by -11.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.68%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 67.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of -210.34% off the target high and -210.34% off the low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.61 million and $12.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 176.70% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.44%. While earnings are projected to return 105.60% in 2022.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Globus Maritime Limited insiders own 14.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.84%, with the float percentage being 15.05%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Murchinson Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.62 million.