Given A -27.94% Drop From High, Can Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.09% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the WVE share is $5.22, that puts it down -27.94 from that peak though still a striking 71.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $347.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 400.46K shares over the past three months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) registered a 9.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.09% in intraday trading to $4.08 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.02%, and it has moved by 35.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.74%. The short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.43, which implies an increase of 51.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, WVE is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and 26.47% off the low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares have gone up 63.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.08% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then drop -225.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -62.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.83 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.33 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 38.30% in 2022.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders own 16.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.87%, with the float percentage being 83.45%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $15.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.85 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 million.