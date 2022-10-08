GCT’s -36.89% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.84% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $62.00, that puts it down -871.79 from that peak though still a striking -9.87% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $294.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.88 million shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) registered a -12.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.84% in intraday trading to $6.38 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.89%, and it has moved by -68.26% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 75.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, GCT is trading at a discount of -307.52% off the target high and -307.52% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -30.70% in 2022.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders