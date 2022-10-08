GASS’s 12.11% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.61% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the GASS share is $4.18, that puts it down -45.64 from that peak though still a striking 33.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $107.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 202.53K shares over the past three months.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GASS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) registered a 3.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.61% in intraday trading to $2.87 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.11%, and it has moved by -3.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.71%. The short interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 59.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, GASS is trading at a discount of -143.9% off the target high and -143.9% off the low.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 240.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.2 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -396.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.10% per annum.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

StealthGas Inc. insiders own 21.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.03%, with the float percentage being 61.26%. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 15.46% of all shares), a total value of $14.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of MSD Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Micro Cap Trust owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39172.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.