For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.26% or -$1.38. The 52-week high for the ZIMV share is $50.40, that puts it down -458.14 from that peak though still a striking -0.66% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.09. The company’s market capitalization is $223.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 253.39K shares over the past three months.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ZIMV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) registered a -13.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.26% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.51%, and it has moved by -37.90% in 30 days. The short interest in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is 1.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 54.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ZIMV is trading at a discount of -121.48% off the target high and -121.48% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.68 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2022.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

ZimVie Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.53%, with the float percentage being 73.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 483 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.01 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $68.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Camber Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $19.22 million.