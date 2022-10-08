Following Its 52-Week Low, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)’S Share Price Rose 42.61% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -66.32%

During the last session, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the DWAC share is $175.00, that puts it down -910.39 from that peak though still a striking 42.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.94. The company’s market capitalization is $623.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $17.32 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.03%, and it has moved by -25.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.77%.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Digital World Acquisition Corp. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.20%, with the float percentage being 6.44%. Mangrove Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $39.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16488.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5968.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.