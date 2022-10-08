Following Its 52-Week Low, Artivion Inc. (NYSE: AORT)’S Share Price Fall -2.93% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -43.05%

During the last session, Artivion Inc. (NYSE:AORT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the AORT share is $23.43, that puts it down -102.16 from that peak though still a striking -2.93% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.93. The company’s market capitalization is $489.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 234.35K shares over the past three months.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AORT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Artivion Inc. (NYSE:AORT) trade information

Artivion Inc. (AORT) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.26% in intraday trading to $11.59 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.26%, and it has moved by -47.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.29%. The short interest in Artivion Inc. (NYSE:AORT) is 3.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.29, which implies an increase of 55.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.75 respectively. As a result, AORT is trading at a discount of -165.31% off the target high and -38.05% off the low.

Artivion Inc. (AORT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Artivion Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Artivion Inc. (AORT) shares have gone down -48.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -216.67% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then drop -142.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.45 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.00%. While earnings are projected to return 13.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

AORT Dividends

Artivion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Artivion Inc. (NYSE:AORT)’s Major holders

Artivion Inc. insiders own 4.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.44%, with the float percentage being 89.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 17.82% of all shares), a total value of $153.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.11 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artivion Inc. (AORT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 million, or about 5.52% of the stock, which is worth about $47.46 million.