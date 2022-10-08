Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.33

During the last session, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.71% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the FEMY share is $8.10, that puts it down -509.02 from that peak though still a striking 19.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $16.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50840.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 35.32K shares over the past three months.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FEMY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) registered a 12.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.71% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.70%, and it has moved by -21.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.00%. The short interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) is 57790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 87.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, FEMY is trading at a discount of -1027.82% off the target high and -275.94% off the low.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Femasys Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares have gone down -35.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against 1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $326k and $269k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then jump by 26.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -91.00% in 2022.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Femasys Inc. insiders own 19.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.73%, with the float percentage being 8.31%. CM Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6504.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $10016.0.