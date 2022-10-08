eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -86.94% Year-To-Date

During the last session, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.50% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the EHTH share is $47.21, that puts it down -1317.72 from that peak though still a striking -7.51% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $92.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 677.63K shares over the past three months.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EHTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.15.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) registered a -7.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.50% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.83%, and it has moved by -37.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.35%. The short interest in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eHealth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eHealth Inc. (EHTH) shares have gone down -70.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.86% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -155.60% this quarter and then jump 5.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.77 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.33 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.43%. While earnings are projected to return -372.90% in 2022.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

eHealth Inc. insiders own 5.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.32%, with the float percentage being 100.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 14.66% of all shares), a total value of $48.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of Starboard Value LP’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $10.43 million.