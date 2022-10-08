During The Past Six Months, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Shares Took An -51.38% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the MKFG share is $7.68, that puts it down -295.88 from that peak though still a striking 11.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $364.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 920.81K shares over the past three months.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MKFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) registered a -6.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.73% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by -17.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.40%. The short interest in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 4.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.64, which implies an increase of 46.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MKFG is trading at a discount of -106.19% off the target high and -34.02% off the low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Markforged Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares have gone down -51.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,133.33% against 8.70.

While earnings are projected to return 136.60% in 2022.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders own 15.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.08%, with the float percentage being 96.77%. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.92 million shares (or 15.92% of all shares), a total value of $119.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.14 million shares, is of Tvl Management Corp’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $60.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 9.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $16.71 million.