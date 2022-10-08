During The Past Six Months, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Shares Took An -41.28% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01. The 52-week high for the LGHL share is $2.44, that puts it down -141.58 from that peak though still a striking 30.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $48.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) remained unchanged in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock intraday trading to $1.01 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.00%, and it has moved by -36.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.50%. The short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -6.60% in 2022.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.14%, with the float percentage being 1.14%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11889.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12126.0 market value.