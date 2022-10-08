Does Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) Still Look Attractive After A 3.37% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the MIST share is $9.85, that puts it down -3.68 from that peak though still a striking 58.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.98. The company’s market capitalization is $279.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 261.74K shares over the past three months.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $9.50 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.37%, and it has moved by 11.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.67%. The short interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.5 day(s) to cover.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) shares have gone up 36.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -49.02% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,900.00% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 39.80% in 2022.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.91%, with the float percentage being 78.87%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.32 million shares (or 14.42% of all shares), a total value of $27.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 23347.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21608.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.