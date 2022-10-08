Does LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) Still Look Attractive After A -4.86% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.84% or -$1.93. The 52-week high for the TREE share is $164.69, that puts it down -625.51 from that peak though still a striking -2.29% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.22. The company’s market capitalization is $306.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 257.61K shares over the past three months.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TREE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) trade information

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) registered a -7.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.84% in intraday trading to $22.70 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.86%, and it has moved by -32.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.56%. The short interest in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.33, which implies an increase of 63.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, TREE is trading at a discount of -252.42% off the target high and -129.07% off the low.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingTree Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingTree Inc. (TREE) shares have gone down -79.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -99.36% against -9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.30% this quarter and then jump 350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $257.45 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.3 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297.45 million and $258.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.40% and then drop by -8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 342.30% in 2022.

TREE Dividends

LendingTree Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s Major holders

LendingTree Inc. insiders own 15.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.31%, with the float percentage being 99.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 16.31% of all shares), a total value of $249.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $150.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingTree Inc. (TREE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $51.35 million.