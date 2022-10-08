Does C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCCC) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.75% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the CCCC share is $48.75, that puts it down -531.48 from that peak though still a striking 37.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.84. The company’s market capitalization is $367.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 424.61K shares over the past three months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) registered a -8.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.75% in intraday trading to $7.72 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by -30.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.54%. The short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 5.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.6 day(s) to cover.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C4 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares have gone down -66.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.35% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.30% this quarter and then drop -45.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.64 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.86 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -18.30% in 2022.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.19%, with the float percentage being 106.18%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.53 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $109.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $38.54 million.