DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Received An 15.78% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.77% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the DICE share is $38.18, that puts it down -68.42 from that peak though still a striking 44.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.64. The company’s market capitalization is $839.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 408.65K shares over the past three months.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) registered a 2.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.77% in intraday trading to $22.67 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.79%, and it has moved by 2.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.86%. The short interest in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) is 5.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.15 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that DICE Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) shares have gone up 15.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.01% against 1.90.

While earnings are projected to return -96.20% in 2022.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.25%, with the float percentage being 93.09%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.21 million shares (or 13.63% of all shares), a total value of $99.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 million shares, is of Northpond Ventures, Llc’s that is approximately 8.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $62.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $21.13 million.