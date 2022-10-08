D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Rose 23.38% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -59.69%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HEPS share is $5.82, that puts it down -655.84 from that peak though still a striking 23.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $255.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.60K shares over the past three months.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HEPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.06%, and it has moved by -25.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.10%. The short interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.51, which implies an increase of 98.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.69 and $107.10 respectively. As a result, HEPS is trading at a discount of -13809.09% off the target high and -1937.66% off the low.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares have gone down -65.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.70% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.20% this quarter and then jump 15.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.80% and then jump by 94.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -57.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.40% per annum.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. insiders own 76.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.15%, with the float percentage being 85.66%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.16 million shares (or 5.65% of all shares), a total value of $36.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.35 million shares, is of Genesis Investment Management, LLP’s that is approximately 3.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $3.99 million.