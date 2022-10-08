Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Has Lost -75.10% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.19% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the CYXT share is $15.42, that puts it down -391.08 from that peak though still a striking -8.6% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $551.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 620.47K shares over the past three months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) registered a -8.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.19% in intraday trading to $3.14 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.04%, and it has moved by -38.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.20%. The short interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.28 day(s) to cover.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares have gone down -76.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.37% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $187.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -161.80% in 2022.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. insiders own 6.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.38%, with the float percentage being 100.03%. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.68 million shares (or 26.70% of all shares), a total value of $582.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.34 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $285.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.29 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $48.81 million.