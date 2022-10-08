Could Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.95% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AQST share is $6.40, that puts it down -509.52 from that peak though still a striking 40.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $53.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 880.31K shares over the past three months.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AQST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) registered a -4.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.95% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.83%, and it has moved by -28.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.53%. The short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.36, which implies an increase of 83.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, AQST is trading at a discount of -852.38% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) shares have gone down -56.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.78% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 2.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.57 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.24 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.35 million and $13.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.10% and then drop by -15.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.60%. While earnings are projected to return -11.80% in 2022.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.94%, with the float percentage being 32.78%. Bratton Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.81 million shares (or 22.15% of all shares), a total value of $25.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $0.9 million.