Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Has Lost -46.59% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.09% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $8.46, that puts it down -350.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $365.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 724.83K shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) registered a -3.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.09% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.82%, and it has moved by -13.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.25%. The short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 6.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.23 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $167 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -137.90% in 2022.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders own 52.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.81%, with the float percentage being 33.51%. Arena Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.2 million shares (or 3.79% of all shares), a total value of $13.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $4.33 million.