CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD):The Stock Was Up 7.77 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.21% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CEAD share is $13.50, that puts it down -1210.68 from that peak though still a striking 7.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $8.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.73K shares over the past three months.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) registered a -7.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.21% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.90%, and it has moved by -13.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.52%. The short interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.80%. While earnings are projected to return -108.60% in 2022.

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

CEA Industries Inc. insiders own 11.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.89%, with the float percentage being 17.97%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.