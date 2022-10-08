Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Stock Dropped -14.55% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.96% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the CRBU share is $24.00, that puts it down -136.22 from that peak though still a striking 51.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.89. The company’s market capitalization is $610.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 733.47K shares over the past three months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) registered a -6.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.96% in intraday trading to $10.16 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.70%, and it has moved by -14.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.04%. The short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is 2.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caribou Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares have gone up 22.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.48% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.30% this quarter and then drop -61.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.7 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.23 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.98 million and $2.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% and then jump by 65.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -83.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.60% per annum.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc. insiders own 10.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.81%, with the float percentage being 70.41%. PFM Health Sciences, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $60.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $11.77 million.