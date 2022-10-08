Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL):The Stock Was Down -4.76 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.10% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CRDL share is $4.96, that puts it down -490.48 from that peak though still a striking -4.76% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $70.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 224.63K shares over the past three months.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) registered a -9.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.10% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.29%, and it has moved by -28.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.25%. The short interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.89, which implies an increase of 78.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.29 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, CRDL is trading at a discount of -495.24% off the target high and -172.62% off the low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) shares have gone down -52.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.59% against 11.40.

While earnings are projected to return -5.90% in 2022.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.89%, with the float percentage being 14.50%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $4.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.25 million.