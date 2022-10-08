Can Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -45.30% YTD?

During the last session, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TTSH share is $8.19, that puts it down -110.0 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $220.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.54K shares over the past three months.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TTSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) trade information

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $3.90 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.80%, and it has moved by -2.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.05%. The short interest in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 56.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, TTSH is trading at a discount of -130.77% off the target high and -130.77% off the low.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.33 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.01 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return 456.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TTSH Dividends

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)’s Major holders

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. insiders own 31.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.93%, with the float percentage being 65.39%. Kanen Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $23.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of B. Riley Asset Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 million.