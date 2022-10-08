Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.58% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the CDZI share is $7.61, that puts it down -352.98 from that peak though still a striking 1.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $91.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 180.23K shares over the past three months.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) registered a -11.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.58% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.58%, and it has moved by -49.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.20%. The short interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cadiz Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares have gone down -23.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.57% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 371.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $142k as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $139k and $141k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.20% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.80%. While earnings are projected to return 24.30% in 2022.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Cadiz Inc. insiders own 40.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.85%, with the float percentage being 38.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 3.21% of all shares), a total value of $3.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.02 million shares, is of B. Riley Asset Management, Llc’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.