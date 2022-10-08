Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Inclined 10.91% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.52% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the BCLI share is $4.70, that puts it down -25.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $129.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.28K shares over the past three months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BCLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) registered a -8.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.52% in intraday trading to $3.76 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.93%, and it has moved by 10.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.24%. The short interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 74.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, BCLI is trading at a discount of -458.51% off the target high and -112.77% off the low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares have gone up 5.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 1.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.40%. While earnings are projected to return 36.60% in 2022.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 22.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.35%, with the float percentage being 14.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $4.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.36 million.